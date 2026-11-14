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Rotor Returns To Los Alamos To Power Critical Science
By Carol A. Clark,4 days ago
Massive rotor completes around-the-world journey as it’s installed in Los Alamos. Completing a seven-year odyssey by ship, truck and rail, the 63-foot-long, nearly 227-ton rotor that powers critical science at Los Alamos National Laboratory has returned to the Lab. The rotor, part of a generator that drives uniquely strong magnets, offers Los Alamos and the Department of Energy an array of critical experimentation capabilities for contributing to stockpile modernization science, energy research, materials science, condensed matter physics and more.