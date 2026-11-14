undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
What is a military chaplain’s role? Fort Worth theology school weighs proposed bill
By Marissa Greene,3 days ago
A group of active and retired military chaplains gathered at Fort Worth’s Brite Divinity School to push back on proposed federal legislation that would allow military chaplains to conduct their duties consistent with their own religious beliefs. The Military Chaplains Modernization Act of 2026 would also give chaplains the...