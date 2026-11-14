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Phoenix top Wisconsin behind Johnson's 24
By Vince Lovergine, Fox 11 Sports,4 days ago
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Phoenix welcomed the Badgers to the Kress Center and earned win number two on the season in a 81-76 final. McKenna Johnson led all scorers with 24 points, 7-13 from three. Those seven three's were tied for the second most by a women's player in a single game. Elisa Mevius had 20 points and Maddy Skroupski has a wild state line, 10 points, eight rebounds, 14 assists and five steals.