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This Historic Napa Valley Estate Features 18th-Century Charm, Fig Trees, and a Luxe Spa
7 days ago
At Vine & Fig, each moment takes on a bit of everyday grandeur, spurred on by the sun-drenched warmth and crisp air of Napa County. The aptly named estate, set among vineyards, olive groves, and fig trees in St. Helena, California, has always had the makings of a particularly good gathering place; it just needed a little help catching up with the times.