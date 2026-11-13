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Tanker Slams Into Docked New Orleans Cruise Ship, Sending Passengers Scrambling Into Mississippi River
By Lacy J,11 days ago
A tanker collision on the Mississippi River in New Orleans caused a docked riverboat to capsize Friday, November 13, sending passengers into the water and leaving 32 people hospitalized. Authorities said everyone aboard the American Heritage had been accounted for by Friday evening, with no deaths or critical injuries reported.