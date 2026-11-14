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'We're not relaxed yet': Norfolk travelers face lingering delays Saturday after FAA grounds flights nationwide
By Naomi Washington,4 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. — Travelers at Norfolk International Airport were still dealing with flight delays Saturday, even as flights began moving again following a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop Friday. Beth Williams of Norfolk said her flight, originally scheduled to depart at 8 a.m. Saturday, was pushed back to...