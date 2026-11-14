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Long-time employees taking ownership at Flat Branch
13 days ago
• Flat Branch Pub & Brewing co-founder Tom Smith announced today that after 32 years, the original ownership group is selling the business to long-time team members Paul Huesgen, Al Tyrer, Mike Weston and Mike Sebelski. Smith said the group has been running the show for many years and loyal customers shouldn’t expect significant changes. Flat Branch opened in 1994 at its current location on 5th Street in downtown Columbia.