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South Orange Couple Turns 1860 Homestead Into Boutique Hotel, Restaurant
By Michael Taylor,4 days ago
A 166-year-old homestead along River Road in West Amwell Township is set to become a boutique hotel and restaurant, after the South Orange couple behind it traced the idea back to a single question they asked themselves on a Maine vacation. Michael Ehrenreich and Rebecca Gelman plan to convert the 1860 Federal-style house and its carriage barn into the Quarry House Inn, with 10 suites, a 17-seat restaurant, and produce grown on their own nearby farm.