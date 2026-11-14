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Chase Mason scores 5 TDs, and South Dakota State cruises past Southern Illinois 52-16
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Chase Mason threw for 320 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for two more scores as South Dakota State beat Southern Illinois 52-16 on Saturday. The Jackrabbits (9-2, 6-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked No. 4 in the Stats Perform poll, scored on their first three possessions to build a 21-0 lead.