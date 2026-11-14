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The Seemingly-Polite Hand Gesture That Could Get You Into Trouble On Vacation Abroad
By Atoosa Ryanne Arfa,4 days ago
Imagine you've just finished an excellent meal on vacation, and the waiter asks how everything was. Your mouth is still full of food, so you smile and make the familiar "OK" sign by touching your thumb and index finger together to form a circle with your remaining three fingers extended. In the United States, this is a common and fairly easy way to give your glowing stamp of approval without having to utter a single word. But instead of smiling back, your waiter looks offended. You've just given what you thought was a compliment, but apparently you conveyed — well — something else entirely.