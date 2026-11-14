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Celtics Get Timely Paul George Injury Update Ahead of Mavericks Game
By Alder Almo,4 days ago
The Boston Celtics are riding a five-game winning streak, and they appear poised to welcome back one of the players who helped build it. Paul George is no longer listed on Boston’s injury report ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Dallas Mavericks, putting the veteran forward in position to return after missing Wednesday’s victory over the Toronto Raptors because of an illness.