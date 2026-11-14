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The 10 Greatest Thriller Books of the 20th Century
By Scott Simone,4 days ago
Here's the funny thing about thrillers: the more danger you pile on, the more you suffocate the suspense. A protagonist faces one or two life-or-death obstacles, and the reader’s on the edge of their seat. Tack on three or four more, and they see what’s coming. That’s why the greatest thriller writers know danger is the scaffolding: it’s there, sure, but more as a tool used while the real work is happening within it.