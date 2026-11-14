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Historic homecoming for a Bangor soldier killed at Pearl Harbor, almost 85 years later
By Grace Bradley,4 days ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nearly 85 years after he was killed at Pearl Harbor, a Bangor soldier made a historic homecoming. Family and community members gathered at Brookings-Smith Funeral Home on Saturday morning to remember Pfc. Willard C. Orr, the only Bangor resident to die in the Dec. 7, 1941, attack. He was 21 years old.
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