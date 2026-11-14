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Refurbished Finnegan's Bar & Grill Sign Returns to Universal Studios Florida
By Austin Haughton,3 days ago
The refurbished Finnegan’s Bar & Grill sign has been installed at Universal Studios Florida, marking another step forward in the restaurant’s extensive renovation. The restaurant’s familiar signage has returned above the main entrance in the New York section of the park. The refreshed sign features gold lettering against black panels framed in reddish-brown trim, with the words “Saloon,” “Finnegan’s,” and “Liquors” displayed across the storefront.