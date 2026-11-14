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Warming & Clearing trend moving forward
By Stone Schafer,4 days ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A mostly cloudy and cool Saturday night will lead into a gradual warm-up across mid-Michigan as we head into the new week. More sunshine is expected Monday and Tuesday, bringing a welcome break from the clouds and cool temperatures. By Tuesday, highs will reach the mid to upper 50s, above normal for mid-November and perfect for getting outside and enjoying the afternoon.
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