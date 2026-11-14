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Western Colorado Community Foundation announces $82,000 in grants for 13 conservation projects in the mountains
By Summit Daily staff report,3 days ago
The Western Colorado Community Foundation announced $82,000 in grants for 13 projects across the mountains, according to a news release. The Grand Junction-based foundation received 34 applications requesting more than $266,000 in funding during this latest cycle of grants distributed by its conservation, outdoor recreation and environment giving circle, the release states.
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