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Las Cumbres Observatory Marks Two Decades of Eyes on the Sky
3 days ago
Las Cumbres Observatory (LCO) in Goleta is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its founding as a global telescope network. “Since its establishment as a nonprofit corporation in 2005, LCO has revolutionized the field of time-domain astronomy, transforming how scientists track dynamic celestial events like supernovae, exoplanets, and gravitational wave counterparts,” LCO officials said.