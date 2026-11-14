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All Good Now Pauses 2027 Festival as Organizers Search for the Right Lineup
2 days ago
All Good Presents is pausing the 2027 edition of All Good Now, saying the lineup was not developing to the festival’s standards. In a statement shared with fans, organizers said they take the event’s curation seriously and want to build a bill spanning emerging, established, and genre-busting artists. They also said they intend to bring the festival back beyond 2027 when “all of the stars are in alignment.”