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When We Were Young Festival Fans Track Band Retrospectives Ahead of Lineup Reveal
2 days ago
Fans of the When We Were Young Festival are keeping a running list of bands that appear to be hinting at a return to the Las Vegas emo and pop-punk festival. A recent discussion in r/WhenWeWereYoungFest highlights retrospective posts from Thursday, The Used, Sleeping With Sirens, Simple Plan, Taking Back Sunday, New Found Glory, All Time Low, Story of the Year, and Senses Fail.
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