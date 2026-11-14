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Myelin Repair Research in MS: Lessons From Clinical Trials and the Road Ahead
2 days ago
Nick Cunniffe, MD, PhD, assistant professor and consultant neurologist at the University of Cambridge, discusses lessons from a decade of proof-of-concept remyelination trials in MS. Although advances in disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) have substantially improved the management of multiple sclerosis (MS), preventing inflammatory disease activity and addressing long-term disability progression remain...
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