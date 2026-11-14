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NHL Predictions: Expert Picks on Saturday, November 14
By KDUS 1060,2 days ago
New Jersey (-120) at Washington (+100) – Total 6 (Over, -125) The Capitals’ Ryan Leonard looks to run his streak to 28 consecutive games with 2+ shots after putting up four shots on goal against the Devils on Thursday. Leonard has had 3+ shots on goal in six of his last eight games and four of his five head-to-head meetings with the Devils. Jack Hughes scored an empty-net goal for Jersey on Thursday. It was his 10th goal of the season and seven of his 10 goals this season have been the last goal of the game. DraftKings offers a last goal of the game prop.