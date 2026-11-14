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Noell advances to Community Bank Long Neck branch manager
12 days ago
Community Bank Delaware recently announced the promotion of Nick Noell to branch manager of its Long Neck location. Noell joined Community Bank Delaware in March 2025 and quickly distinguished himself through his dedication to customer service, teamwork and industry skills. In recognition of his contributions, he was promoted to assistant branch manager and has now been selected to lead the Long Neck branch as assistant vice president and branch manager.