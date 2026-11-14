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OpenAI Dots Failed Live on Stage
By V. Chen,2 days ago
Vibe with this authentic feature presented by the movement. OpenAI’s event had a couple of oopsies. OpenAI Dot Event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fls_onRviPM. OpenAI Hacks Australia’s health system: https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cw24jm9rryy3o. SUPPORT: https://funkytime.tv/patriot-signup/. MERCH: https://funkytime.tv/shop/. FUNKY TIME WEBSITE: https://funkytime.tv. FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/SamtimeNews. TWITTER: http://twitter.com/SamtimeNews. INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/samtimenews. ———————————–...