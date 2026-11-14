undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fresh Heat: Beowülf – Stealth
By M. Rodriquez,13 days ago
Chillhop Music just dropped this cut for the heads to absorb and weigh in on:. Underground notes: Beowülf takes us to church with new instrumental “Stealth” off our Essentials Fall compilation. The welcoming track is organic and cinematic, piano-driven and full of hard-hitting drums. It’s emotional and atmospheric, blending lo-fi with gospel, jazz with soul. It’s exactly what you need to get your day started.