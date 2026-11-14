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RISC-V Explained: The Open-Source Architecture Challenging ARM
4 days ago
The processor industry has relied on proprietary instruction sets for decades, with companies paying licensing fees and royalties to use established architectures. However, RISC-V is changing that model by offering an open instruction set that anyone can use, modify, and develop without paying licensing fees. Linux has supported the architecture for years, and low-cost RISC-V boards can already run it.