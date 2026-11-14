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Poplarville police stop, arrest homicide suspect fleeing from Bogalusa police, chief says
By WLOX Staff,3 days ago
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) — The Poplarville Police Department stopped and arrested a homicide suspect fleeing from the Bogalusa Police Department early Friday afternoon, Poplarville Chief Rossie Creel said. Poplarville police officers learned of a vehicular chase that began in Bogalusa, Louisiana, and was headed toward Poplarville on...
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