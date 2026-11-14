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Man accused of killing wife after he was seen on her video call following shooting: police
By WKRC,4 days ago
FESTUS, Mo. (WKRC) — A Missouri man is in custody after he reportedly shot his wife and his face was seen on a video call she made around the time of the shooting. In a statement, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said 56-year-old Dawn Capstick was found dead in a bedroom of her Festus home on the morning of Nov. 5 after a welfare check. She had been shot multiple times. Her husband, 55-year-old Todd Capstick, was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to jail records.
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