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A seasonable and sunny end to the weekend
By Sarah Lighthiser,4 days ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you have any outdoor plans or a date with any yard work, we’re not tracking much of any changes in our weather to conclude the weekend. Surface high pressure will remain nearby, though we’ll see a wind shift out of the south as it pushes east. Light southerly winds will allow for us to warm closer to the 50s-degree mark. Expect plenty of sunshine over western Wisconsin. With another night of clear skies but slightly more wind, temperatures will be near average in the mid to upper 20s.