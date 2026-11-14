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Florida vs. Kentucky prediction, pick and preview: Where to watch, TV channel, odds, spread, time
By OnlyGators.com Staff,2 days ago
With their College Football Playoff chances moving from slim to none last Saturday, the Florida Gators are now solely focused on ensuring the rest of their season does not fall off a cliff. Though Florida defeated two of the first three top 25 opponents it faced this season, those wins were largely buoyed by offense, which has disappeared since the off week.