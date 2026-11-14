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Nights of a Thousand Candles Returning to Brookgreen Gardens
By Guest author,13 days ago
Brookgreen Gardens will welcome the return of Nights of a Thousand Candles for 21 select evenings from Nov. 27, 2026, through Jan. 3, 2027. From 4 to 9 p.m. each evening, guests can walk through the Gardens amid the glow of more than 2,700 hand-lit candles and millions of sparkling lights. The annual event also features live holiday music, seasonal food and beverages, and a nightly tree lighting in the Arboretum.