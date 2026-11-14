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H Varner Northwest Ohio DV District Co Player of the Year
By Adam Donaldson,4 days ago
Senior Hunter Varner led the Continental High Boys Soccer team with 17 goals and 6 assists. This great season resulted in Varner being named NorthWest District DV Co-player of the year and on the first team. Senior Grant Clementz was second in goals with 5 and assists with 4 for the Pirates and named to the District second team. Senior Preston Wilson was also named to the second team. Sophomore Goalie Reid Tegenkamp set a Pirate record for shoutouts in a season and only allowed 12 goals. Tegenkamp was named to the District Honorable Mention roll. The Pirates finished the season at 11-3-4 (1-0-3 PCL).
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