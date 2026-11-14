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Freya Allan Swaps Magic for Subterrain Terror in ‘System’
By Kelli Marchman McNeely,3 days ago
Freya Allan is trading magic in “The Witcher” for subterranean terror. The talented star will officially headline the upcoming horror thriller System, Variety reports. Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Rønning, behind Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, is directing System. While the plot details remain unrevealed, we do know that it is currently filming inside London’s underground transit stations.