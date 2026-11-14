undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Clementz Named to Ohio Northwest District DV Girls Soccer 1st team
By Adam Donaldson,3 days ago
Continental Freshman Danielle Clementz led the Pirates Girls Soccer team with 21 goals and that performance landed her on the North West District DV first team. Senior Midfielder Abby Rue was named to the all District second team. Seniors Emmie Wollam and Kamryn Searfoss were named to the District Honorable Mention roll. The Pirates finished with a 10-4-3 record.
1