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Guild Saga: Vanished Worlds Brings its Tactical Adventure to PS5 in a New Trailer
By Gaden Rockelle,3 days ago
The Respite Archipelago is opening to console players. Guild Saga: Vanished Worlds, the story-driven tactical RPG from Ocelot Technologies, is coming to PlayStation 5, and a new trailer shows how its combat, companions and exploration are built to interlock. Ocelot Technologies made the announcement on the PlayStation Blog, where lead...