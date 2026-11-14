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Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 5 Anime Enters Production With an Ultra Teaser Visual
By Megan Carla,4 days ago
Ten years after Subaru first woke up in another world, the franchise has spent its anniversary year rolling out one project after another — and fans have spent it asking the same question. Season 4 closed out the sixth arc in September with the seventh arc still waiting in the novels, and every announcement since has been measured against the one reveal that mattered most.