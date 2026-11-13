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Golden Eagles Earn Second Straight At-Large Berth, Draw No. 15 Marian in NAIA National Championships
11 days ago
SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. -- John Brown University men's soccer earned an at-large berth to the 2026 NAIA Men's Soccer National Championship, securing its second consecutive national tournament invitation and a Second Round matchup at No. 15 seed Marian (Ind.) on Saturday, Nov. 21, the NAIA National Office announced Friday night (Nov. 13).