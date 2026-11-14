undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fargo Hector International Airport records fourth busiest month in history as passenger traffic increases during October 2026
By Mitch Havens,4 days ago
Fargo, North Dakota – Fargo Hector International Airport recorded another strong month of passenger activity in October 2026, with more travelers using the airport compared to the same period last year. According to the latest passenger traffic figures, the airport recorded 54,729 passenger enplanements, representing an 8% increase from...