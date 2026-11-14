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Lee Sung-min Returned to Action School Before Guiding Ahn Bo-hyun Into His First Battle in 'Sacred Jewel'
By Megan Carla,3 days ago
Choi Gu has spent his entire life on battlefields, and the veteran commander now wants only to rest with his family once one last mission ends. Lee Sung-min plays the aging Yabyeolcho leader in Sacred Jewel, the JTBC historical drama that sends an expedition into a war zone in search of a relic said to protect Goryeo. His experience is set to shape Baek Gyeol, the young commander leading the escort unit into his first battle.