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Haughton Man, 42, Gets 10 Years After Guilty Plea in Shreveport Gas Station Killing
By Sam Wofford,2 days ago
A Haughton man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the June 2024 shooting death of a Shreveport man at a Hollywood Avenue gas station. Ledonald Tyeska Sanders, 42, entered the plea last month, and Caddo District Judge John Mosley Jr. handed down the sentence in a case that began with a SWAT raid and the seizure of 26 firearms.
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