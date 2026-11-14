undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
AICDC’s New Shelter Homeward Bound Opens To Serve in Minneapolis!
12 days ago
The Homeward Bound Shelter opened at the former Cedar Box Company building at Cedar and Franklin. On December 7, 2020, American Indian Community Development Corporation (AICDC) opened a new 50 bed shelter providing culturally specific services for the Native American community.The shelter will operate 24/7, and provide meals and storage. Hennepin County provided $3.5 million in funding, with additional funding from the City of Minneapolis, the State of Minnesota, and private donors. The shelter was developed relatively quickly, due to the hard work of contractor KMS Construction and AICDC staff, with murals by Rory Wakemup. To get connected for placement at AICDC’s shelter, call Adult Shelter Connect at 612-248-2350.
3