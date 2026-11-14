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Catarina Cunha, Laura Santos, Elodie Tavares, Maria Afonso and Lara Tavares Walk for Nortada | The House of Fashion 2026
3 days ago
Five rising Portuguese models take the spotlight for swimwear brand Nortada at The House of Fashion 2026, alongside international designers and fashion media. NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The House of Fashion celebrated its sixth edition on October 24, 2026, at the iconic Fábrica de Santo Thyrso, bringing together Portuguese and international fashion designers, emerging models, celebrities, media representatives and industry professionals.