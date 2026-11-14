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No. 2-seed Maryland field hockey vs. Duke preview
By romanbrunetti,3 days ago
The Terps take on a team that was seconds away from beating them earlier this season for a championship weekend berth. For 28 years, Maryland field hockey and Duke matched up at least once a year as fierce ACC rivals. Even since the Terps joined the Big Ten in 2014, the two squads have kept the rivalry alive, squaring off every season – with the exception of the COVID-affected 2020 campaign – since 2015.