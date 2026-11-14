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Your Car’s Next Chapter: 5 Smart Vehicle Moves for Retirees
By Hannah Kowalczyk-HarperKyle WoodleyRiley Adams, CPA,3 days ago
You might be ready to cruise into retirement, but one decision you won’t want to put on autopilot is what you should do with your car. Some adults, no longer saddled with a daily work commute, drive substantially less than they ever have. This could very well affect the number of vehicles they need, how much insurance coverage they carry, and more.