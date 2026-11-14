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Indiana Will Be Down a Third Starter on Saturday
By Sammy Jacobs,2 days ago
Many have been waiting for the initial availability report to be published for Indiana’s game against the USC Trojans. Both teams are coming off their bye weeks, but questions surround Indiana’s quarterback position as Josh Hoover was knocked out of the Hoosiers’ last game against Minnesota. New concerns arose when the point spread jumped nearly three points on Wednesday afternoon in favor of Indiana.
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