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Layton man accused of sexually abusing teen granddaughter, using adult toy on her
12 days ago
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) — A Layton man has been charged with several sex crimes after allegedly sexually abusing his granddaughter. The 68-year-old man, whom ABC4 is not identifying to protect the identity of the victim, has been charged with three counts of object rape (first-degree felonies) and three counts of forcible sexual abuse (second-degree felonies).