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Don’t-Mess-With-It Green Bean Casserole
By Brandi Smith,3 days ago
Day 11 of our 12 Days of Thanksgiving: the classic green bean casserole. Honestly, I almost didn’t make a reel about this one, because y’all know the drill. Soup, milk, soy sauce, green beans and fried onions, mixed and baked. It’s the classic Campbell’s recipe, and we’re not messing with it. My only change? The recipe calls for 1 1/3 cups of fried onions, and I don’t know who doesn’t use the whole container. Save a handful for serving and sprinkle them on top for extra crunch.