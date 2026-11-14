undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
10-Minute Cranberry Stuffing
By Brandi Smith,3 days ago
Day 12 of our 12 Days of Thanksgiving, and we truly saved the easiest for last. This cranberry stuffing takes about 10 minutes and one saucepan: heat dried cranberries with broth and butter, pour it over a box of turkey stuffing mix, let it sit and fluff. That’s it. The cranberries plump up and add a sweet little squish, and if you want some crunch, stir in chopped celery or water chestnuts. And that’s a wrap on our 12 days!