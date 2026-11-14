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Russell tells how Austin Mack approached week of practice with uncertainty
By Jake Boico,4 days ago
Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell was listed as probable prior to the Crimson Tide’s 21-6 victory over Vanderbilt today. Russell was healthy enough to play, and the star quarterback was excellent in the second half following a slow start early on. Senior Austin Mack was announced as Alabama’s starter just moments before kickoff, but Russell ultimately jogged onto the field and was able to play through his ankle injury.