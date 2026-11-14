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Latin Grammy Awards Gift Bag
By Joseph Duncan,4 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The Latin Grammy Awards are celebrating the biggest names in Latin music, but there’s another star attraction that has everybody talking — the gift bags! We’re getting an inside look at some of the exclusive goodies, luxury surprises, and special treats waiting for this year’s nominees and presenters. Joining us now is Lizza, our Latin Grammy gift lounge correspondent, with a sneak peek at what makes these gift bags so special.