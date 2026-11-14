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Buffalo Bills trending up, trending down: The players who will decide game at Jets
By Fernando Schmude,3 days ago
Which Bills should be decisive in the Week 10 divisional matchup against the Jets?. The Bills lead the NFL in points per game (32.0) and total yards per game (386.4), and they head to MetLife at 7-1 on a four-game winning streak. The Jets are 2-7 and have lost four in a row, which makes this look like a game that plays itself. Joe Brady spent the week telling reporters that records can mislead in this league, and New York gives him some material: the NFL’s fifth-highest pressure rate (39.2 percent), 22 sacks, and a rookie in David Bailey, the second overall pick, who is tied for fourth in sacks (7.5) and tied for the league lead in forced fumbles (five). (Spencer Brown, Buffalo’s starting right tackle, is doubtful with an ankle injury.)